Texas Drivers Urge High Court To Hear $70B Data Breach Suit

By Michelle Casady (June 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A putative class of Texas drivers has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a circuit split and revive their $70 billion lawsuit alleging a software maker violated federal privacy law in the way it stored the private information of 27 million drivers. In a petition filed with the high court on June 8, lead plaintiff Derek Allen told the court that what Vertafore Inc. did with drivers' data in this case is indistinguishable from the facts in a 2015 Seventh Circuit case where a panel found the Driver's Privacy Protection Act had been violated. In Senne v. Village of Palatine,...

