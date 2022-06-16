Supreme Court Should Review Flight Break Mandate

By Patricia Vercelli (June 16, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. government does a 180 on a significant question of law in the federal courts, it warrants careful scrutiny. And when an amicus filing with the U.S. Supreme Court concludes that a party can comply with both federal and state regulations simultaneously only by violating the letter of one or both those laws, that scrutiny should be swift and intense. Virgin America Inc. v. Bernstein, which the Supreme Court is considering whether to review, is a case in point. The primary question in this case is whether the Airline Deregulation Act preempts California's meal and rest break law for...

