SEC Nabs $573K Judgment In Snap Insider Trading Case

By Sarah Jarvis (June 15, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered the brother-in-law of a former engineer with Snap Inc. to pay more than $573,000 for allegedly using inside information to reap more than $261,000 in profits, after the court granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's default judgment motion. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson said in a judgment entered Tuesday that Ammar Kutiyanawalla is on the hook for more than $261,500 in disgorgement, more than $50,000 in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of more than $261,500. He was also ordered not to violate federal securities laws' main anti-fraud rule. The judgment comes after the...

