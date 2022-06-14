Impax Got Earliest Possible Generic Opana Entry, Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood (June 14, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- In an ongoing antitrust trial over an alleged pay-for-delay scheme surrounding Endo Pharmaceuticals' Opana ER painkiller, a former Impax Laboratories executive testified Tuesday that the generic-drug maker had always pushed to bring its version to market as soon as possible. The entry date for Impax's Opana generic was "the most important term" for both Endo and Impax in a 2010 settlement that resolved their underlying patent dispute over the drug, former Impax Chief Financial Officer Arthur Koch told the Illinois federal jury. Impax's generic couldn't enter the market earlier than January 2013 because Endo wouldn't agree to any settlement terms proposing such...

