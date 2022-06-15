Court Stands By Feds' Review Of Alaskan Mining Road

By Grace Dixon (June 15, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal court backed an earlier decision giving the federal government leeway to review a prior approval of a $1 billion mining access road project, finding that work allowed to continue in the meantime will have minimal effects. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason refused Tuesday to reconsider a May remand issued at federal agencies' request, allowing for further review of a 211-mile road on protected Alaskan wilderness connecting an isolated mining district with a remote Alaskan highway after officials uncovered "legal flaws" in the Trump-era authorization. Though the coalition of tribal councils and environmental groups — including the Northern Alaska...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS