Crown Resorts Gets Final Approval For $6.3B PE Takeover

By McCord Pagan (June 15, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Australian resort and casino operator Crown Resorts, advised by Herbert Smith Freehills, said Wednesday it's received final regulatory approval for its AU$8.9 billion ($6.3 billion) deal to be taken private by Blackstone. Crown Resorts Ltd. said in statements that it received signoff from the Federal Court of Australia for the transaction, that the deal is now legally effective, and its shares will no longer be publicly traded. The development comes the week after Crown Resorts received approvals from state-level regulators for its deal. The transaction is expected to be implemented June 24, it said. The approval Wednesday comes about four months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS