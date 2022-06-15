Amazon, Cartier Accuse Chinese Group of Counterfeit Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (June 15, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and luxury jeweler Cartier International AG filed a pair of trademark infringement lawsuits in Washington federal court Wednesday that accuse a group of Chinese entities and a Handan, China-based social media influencer of running a sophisticated scheme to sell counterfeit Cartier jewelry online. In two complaints filed jointly by Amazon and Cartier, the companies accuse individuals behind social media accounts using the handle "Phym9y3v" and multiple Amazon stores of running a scheme to sell cheap counterfeit Cartier jewelry that rips off the Swiss jewelry maker's established trademarks, including its well-known gold "LOVE" bracelets, which typically cost...

