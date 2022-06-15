Objector Tells 11th Circ. Atty Fees Too High In $8M Class Deal

By Rosie Manins (June 15, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- An attorney who purchased an allegedly misleading brain performance supplement has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse approval of an up to $8 million class settlement against its makers, saying the $2.9 million attorney fee component is too high and the settlement is not worth what it purports to be. Theodore "Ted" H. Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and Center for Class Action Fairness said in his brief to the court on Tuesday that he and other class members who purchased Neuriva products are disadvantaged by the disproportionately high attorney fee award. Frank said the January 2021 settlement, approved...

