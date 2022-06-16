Reed Smith Adds Finance And Tax Vet To Global Corp. Group

By Sanjay Talwani (June 16, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is growing its finance and tax practice with a New York partner who has already worked with its attorneys on a variety of sophisticated global transactional and tax matters, the firm announced. Todd Anderson joined the firm's global corporate group Monday. He's worked for more than two decades advising clients on tax issues related to structured finance transactions, including asset, mortgage and real estate transactions, Reed Smith said in an announcement Wednesday. His clients include hedge funds, private equity funds, loan originators and servicers, and investment banks. Anderson comes to Reed Smith from his solo firm, founded in...

