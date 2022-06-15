TPG's Rise Fund Injects $300M Into Little Leaf Farms

By Elaine Briseño (June 15, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Packaged lettuce business Little Leaf Farms, advised by Gunderson Dettmer, said Wednesday it has raised $300 million from a Kirkland-represented TPG affiliate to support an aggressive plan for growth and expansion that would make the company's product available to half the population in the United States by 2026. In addition to TPG's The Rise Fund, the agreement includes debt funding from Bank of America, according to a statement. Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian is serving as legal counsel to Little Leaf Farms. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to The Rise Fund. The new capital will...

