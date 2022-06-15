5th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-FBI Agent's Retaliatory Firing Claim

By Michelle Casady (June 15, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a former FBI agent's claim he was fired for being a whistleblower, saying the U.S. Congress hadn't provided the courts any avenue to review security-clearance decisions. The agent, Michael Zummer, had told the court during oral arguments in January that the FBI fired him for being a whistleblower, but has effectively evaded judicial review by revoking his security clearance, an action courts can't second guess. The court agreed such a review is barred under the Civil Service Reform Act and said Zummer's claims, therefore, must be dismissed. The panel also pointed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS