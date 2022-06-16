5th Circ. Told Law Barring Israel Boycotts Harms Free Speech

By Rae Ann Varona (June 16, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based engineering firm told the Fifth Circuit a lower court properly blocked enforcement of a Texas law prohibiting the state government from contracting with companies opposed to doing business with Israel because the law violates its constitutional right to engage in political boycotts. A&R Engineering and Testing, Inc's request comes after the Texas district court ordered the city of Houston in January to remove a clause from a proposed $1 million renewal contract with A&R Engineering that required the firm to certify it would not refuse or limit commercial relations with Israel while it performed engineering services for the city of Houston....

