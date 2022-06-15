Novartis Can't Keep Bristol-Myers Arbitral Award Under Wraps

By Jasmin Jackson (June 15, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said she won't seal an arbitration panel's decision siding with Bristol-Myers in Novartis' fight against paying royalties for the use of patented test mice, finding that confidentiality went out the window once the public court was asked to enforce the award. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled Tuesday that Novartis Pharma AG can't hide the terms of the yet-to-be disclosed arbitral award at the center of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s suit seeking its confirmation. Judge McMahon said that Novartis — which had launched the arbitration proceedings over allegedly undue royalties for its use of "transgenic," or genetically...

