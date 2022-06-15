J&J Keeps Victory Over Defective Mesh Claims At 7th Circ.

By Lauraann Wood (June 15, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson properly defeated product liability claims from a woman who alleged the company's surgical mesh implants caused her serious injuries because she didn't have enough evidence to sufficiently link the implants to her injuries, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday. While "there is no doubt" plaintiff Diane Donaldson suffered severe complications after two meshes were surgically implanted in her body, her evidence wasn't strong enough to overcome Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary Ethicon Inc.'s position that her injuries either had secondary causes or resulted from an abnormal use of the device, a three-judge panel said. Donaldson received a TVT-Secur mesh...

