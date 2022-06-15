Apple Beats Wireless Tech Patent Infringement Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 15, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Apple defeated a headphone company's claims that Airpods and Beats headphones infringe a pair of its patents when a California federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Apple products don't employ the "unique user code" described in the patents. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt in a minute order granted Apple Inc.'s motion for summary judgment, rejecting One-E-Way Inc.'s argument that Apple's headphone products infringe the "unique user code" limitation in the asserted claims. Judge Kronstadt found persuasive Apple's argument that the term "unique user code" means that the code is unique to the user rather than the device, according to the...

