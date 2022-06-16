6th Circ. Says Sanctions Fall On Lawyers But Not Their Firm

By Andrew Strickler (June 16, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit agreed Wednesday that a group of California lawyers should pay a $224,800 sanction for misconduct in a softball league franchise dispute but that their Los Angeles law firm could not also be on the hook for the bill. In a close reading of the federal discovery rule, a three-judge panel of the court said the Buchalter Law Firm was not a party in the case, and thus could not be covered by a "jointly and severally liable" sanction order issued by an Ohio federal judge. "Rule 37 makes no mention of a party's law firm but explicitly lists...

