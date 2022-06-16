Apple Can't Ax Exploding IPhone 6 Proposed Texas Class Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 16, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Wednesday rejected Apple Inc.'s bid to dismiss a putative deceptive trade practices class action from a man who claims his iPhone 6 exploded, leaving him with several injuries that plague him to this day. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III stated simply in an order Wednesday that he found Robert Franklin's second amended complaint stated plausible class claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Franklin, who sued Apple in May 2021, is seeking to represent a Texas class of iPhone 6 buyers who, he says, were tricked by the tech giant into believing their phones'...

