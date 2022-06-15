Pareteum Gets Preliminary OK For $6M DIP As Sale Nears

By Rick Archer (June 15, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge gave telecom software maker Pareteum Corp. preliminary approval on Wednesday to tap $6 million in Chapter 11 financing after hearing that it needs the funds to reach a sale to its stalking horse bidders next week. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa Beckerman said she would approve the loan once the company and its unsecured creditors settle their differences on the company's plans for spending it, saying it was clear that Pareteum needs funds to keep the lights on until the sale hearing and that the loan terms are the best it was able...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS