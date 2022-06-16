7th Circuit Keeps COVID Death Suit In Illinois State Court

By Celeste Bott (June 16, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that a lawsuit over an Illinois nursing home resident's COVID-19 death was properly remanded to state court, saying that while the long-term care facility may have been subject to extensive federal regulation, that doesn't "turn a private entity into a public actor." Petersen Health Operations LLC, doing business as Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, argued to the court earlier this month that the lawsuit accusing it of causing the May 2020 coronavirus death of former resident Marlene Hill should be heard in federal court under the Federal Officer Removal Statute, which allows certain cases...

