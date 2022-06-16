Tokio Marine Unit Notches $4M Win On Construction Bond

By Josh Liberatore (June 16, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge granted summary judgment to a Tokio Marine unit on its $4 million breach of contract claim against a subcontractor that refused to pay out under a surety bond, finding that the subcontractor forfeited its main line of defense by failing to post collateral. U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson said Wednesday that there's nothing wrong or unfair about a provision in South Carolina-based subcontractor Acadian Steel's agreement with American Contractors Indemnity Co. that required Acadian to indemnify its surety for any claims made against a performance bond before it can challenge whether ACIC acted in good faith. "This standard surety arrangement...

