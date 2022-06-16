En Banc 11th Circ. Asked To Ditch 'Old' Arbitration Precedent

By Kelcey Caulder (June 16, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Guatemalan construction company has asked the en banc Eleventh Circuit to rethink a panel decision affirming that a district court couldn't vacate a $7 million arbitral award in a dispute over a power plant project, saying it relied on outdated precedent that is contrary to the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court. In a petition filed Wednesday, Corporacion AIC SA said an en banc rehearing is "exceptionally important" in this case and noted that the Eleventh Circuit panel that made the previous ruling had itself acknowledged the prior precedents it relied on were wrongly decided. Corporacion AIC said the court...

