Sporting Goods Biz Owner Hid Foreign Accounts, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (June 16, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking to collect nearly $2.3 million in civil penalties from the owner of a suburban Atlanta sporting goods store for allegedly failing to report his financial holdings in foreign banks for several years. Prosecutors accused Eugene J. Niksich in a seven-count complaint Wednesday of "willful failure to report his foreign financial accounts" from 2006 to 2012, according to the filing in Georgia federal court. During the time frame in the complaint, prosecutors said Niksich allegedly "held a financial interest and possessed signature authority over at least five accounts at various overseas institutions" in Switzerland and Panama. Prosecutors contend that...

