Oscar-Winning VFX Company Cancels $1.7B SPAC Merger

By Elaine Briseño (June 16, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- DNEG, a visual effects and animation company with multiple Academy Awards, is abandoning plans to merge with blank-check company Sports Ventures Acquisitions Corp., in part because of unfavorable market conditions, according to a statement released Thursday. The deal, announced Jan. 25, would have taken DNEG public and created a company valued at approximately $1.7 billion. Sport Ventures is a special purpose acquisition company that went public in January 2021, raising $230 million with its initial public offering, according to a statement from the time. DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said in Thursday's statement that the two companies had worked well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS