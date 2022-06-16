Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Salvage Co. Ends Cross-Claim Against Golden Ray Shipowner

By Kelcey Caulder (June 16, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas salvage and wreck removal company on Wednesday dismissed without prejudice its cross-claim against the owner of a large vehicle carrier that capsized off the coast of Georgia in 2019, in a pollution-related case brought by a Georgia county.

In a single-sentence notice, T&T Salvage LLC voluntarily dropped its cross-claim against fellow defendant GL NV24 Shipping Inc., the South Korean company that owned the Golden Ray carrier, just a week after filing it in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. It did so before GL NV24 had an opportunity to respond to its claims, which included...

