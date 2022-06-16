AAA Units Ink Deal To End Workers' 401(k) Plan Suit

By Rachel Stone (June 16, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Two American Automobile Association subsidiaries reached a settlement to resolve a proposed class action accusing the car insurance and roadside assistance organizations of saddling their 401(k) plan with excessive fees, according to a filing in North Carolina federal court. Retirement plan participants Wes Johnson and Tamekia Bottoms penned a notice alongside AAA Carolinas and The Auto Club Group to inform the court Wednesday that they'd struck a deal to end the workers' proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit over the plan's alleged mismanagement. The parties added in the notice that they're still hashing out the terms of the deal in...

