NJ Transit, Engineer Must Face Hoboken Train Crash Claims

By Bill Wichert (June 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Transit and the train engineer behind a derailment at the Hoboken terminal fell short Thursday in their efforts to have negligence-related claims tossed on the ground that the engineer was incapacitated by his severe undiagnosed sleep apnea, with a state judge citing evidence that he was conscious shortly before the crash. In ruling on various motions in consolidated suits from injured passengers, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey R. Jablonski rejected summary judgment bids from NJ Transit and Thomas Gallagher to dismiss negligence and vicarious liability claims, saying there is a genuine issue of material fact as to his "state of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS