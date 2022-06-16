The Importance Of Data And Data Analysis In Litigation

By David Burnett (June 16, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Many litigators say they hate math and chose a legal career to avoid working with numbers, leaving that work to bankers and others. But data, and the use of calculations and other analytical tools to process and present it, is critical to modern commercial litigation. As lawsuits become more complex and ambitious in scope, understanding and effectively applying data analysis in litigation is becoming an increasingly important skill set. Reliable data from authoritative sources, presented well, is often critical to defeating motions to dismiss and motions for summary judgment, and then to proving cases at trial. Experts in fields such as...

