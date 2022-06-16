Health Group Targets Taylor English Over Stolen Settlement

By Emily Sides (June 16, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based health care system has asked a state judge to hold its former counsel at Taylor English Duma LLP, as well as two other law firms, liable after a settlement payment it agreed to in a medical malpractice suit was pilfered by an unknown fraudster in an email spoofing scheme. In a bid to launch a third-party complaint against Taylor English as part of an overarching medical malpractice case, Atrium Health Navicent argued in a motion Wednesday that it shouldn't be forced to pay the confidential settlement a second time after the payment was stolen when sent via wire transfer...

