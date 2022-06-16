PTAB Won't Let Google, Samsung Get Fintiv Redo

By Dani Kass (June 16, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Google and Samsung were unable to persuade the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that its discretionary refusal to review an AGIS Software location-sharing patent should be overturned. The board on Tuesday rejected the tech giants' request for rehearing, finding the bulk of the evidence they presented to prove their case should have passed discretionary scrutiny wasn't admissible because it was raised too late. Google and Samsung had challenged all claims of AGIS' patent after the company sued both of them for infringement in the Eastern District of Texas in 2017. The suits claimed that Google Find My Device, Google Maps and...

