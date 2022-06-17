Hauling Co. Can't Toss Crash Coverage Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (June 17, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An insurer urged a Georgia federal judge to reject a food hauling company's attempt to end a coverage suit over a fatal truck crash, arguing a separate state court case "differs significantly" from the federal one despite involving many of the same parties. In a response to The Scoular Co.'s motion to dismiss, Cypress Insurance Co. said Thursday that a suit brought in Georgia state court by its policyholder, Jesse Batten Farms LLC, includes several defendants not named in the insurer's federal suit, as well as different issues of law. Cypress filed suit against Batten Farms in April, seeking to avoid...

