Chinese Billionaire Denied Ch. 11 Exit With Yacht On The Way

By Rick Archer (June 16, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bankruptcy judge received a report saying the yacht at the center of exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok's Chapter 11 case should be back in U.S. waters by the end of the month, while denying a motion to end the bankruptcy case at the same time. The report was filed on Wednesday minutes before an opinion from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Julie Manning appeared on the docket denying a motion by the lender who has pursued Kwok for years for repayment of a $28 million loan to end the Chapter 11, instead saying she will put the case in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS