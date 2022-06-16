Ford Accused Of Dumping Toxins, Hiding Scope Of Pollution

By Bill Wichert (June 16, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. was slammed Thursday with a natural resource damages lawsuit from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection alleging that the automaker polluted an area that includes the homeland of a Native American tribe and later concealed the extent of the contamination from subsequent property owners and regulators. The DEP launched the action to secure compensation for the lost value of the natural resources contaminated by the hazardous material that Ford allegedly took from its nearby car assembly plant and dumped at a Superfund site known as Ringwood Mines in the borough of Ringwood. Many of the roughly 200 residents...

