Cushman Can't Halt NY AG's Subpoenas In Trump Probe

By Theresa Schliep (June 16, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Former Trump Organization appraisal firm Cushman & Wakefield must comply with subpoenas from New York's attorney general in her probe of former President Donald Trump's business dealings after a state appeals court declined to pause the requests Thursday. In an order, the First Judicial Department rejected Cushman's bid to relieve it from its obligation to comply with the two subpoenas from state Attorney General Letitia James while challenging a lower court decision forcing compliance with the requests for documents on its work for the Trump Organization. James is investigating if the Trump business manipulated asset valuations to financially benefit itself and the...

