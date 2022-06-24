Beware Arbitration Clauses That May Bar Inter Partes Review

By Peter Brody, Samuel Brenner and Ryan Brunner (June 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Recent U.S. Supreme Court opinions have underscored the ever-increasing prevalence of arbitration in modern litigation. These opinions include: The June 15 Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Moriana decision, holding that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts a California Supreme Court decision allowing workers to sidestep individual arbitration agreements; The June 13 ZF Automotive US Inc. v. Luxshare Ltd. decision, holding that U.S. law does not allow federal courts to order discovery for investor-state and private commercial arbitration abroad; The June 6 Southwest Airlines Co. v. Saxon decision, holding that cargo loaders and ramp supervisors employed at airports are exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS