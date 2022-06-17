The Biggest Benefits Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2022

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 17, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court opinion reviving a federal benefits lawsuit against Northwestern University headlines a jam-packed first half of 2022 for Employee Retirement Income Security Act rulings. Here, Law360 breaks down five big benefits decisions from the last six months. Northwestern Workers Win at High Court The high court's decision in January to revive a challenge to Northwestern University's 401(k) plan hinged on rejecting the employer's argument that high-quality investment options in a plan precluded claims over allegedly imprudent ones. But lawyers representing employers say there's been little broad impact so far from the Hughes v. Northwestern decision, given that justices...

