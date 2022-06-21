Justices Decline To Review Nixing Of Texas Latex Club Fee

By Paul Williams (June 21, 2022, 9:37 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear Texas' claims that the Fifth Circuit lacked jurisdiction to strike down a charge imposed on clubs with liquid-latex-covered dancers because the charge was a tax instead of a fee. The U.S. Supreme Court won't review a Fifth Circuit decision nixing a Texas fee on so-called latex clubs, a ruling that the state's attorney general argued contradicted other courts' analyses of what counts as a tax or a fee. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The justices denied a cert petition from Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar, who argued that more guidance from the justices was...

