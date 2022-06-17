7th Circ. Finds Mattress Co. Can't Overcome Virus Exclusion

By Ben Zigterman (June 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of an Illinois mattress company's COVID-19 coverage appeal, finding that the "broad and unambiguous" virus exclusion in its policy with Motorists Commercial Mutual Insurance Co. prevented coverage. The three-judge panel found Thursday that the coronavirus was the catalyst for the government pandemic orders that AFM Mattress Co. LLC blamed for the losses at its 52 stores across Illinois and Indiana. "The virus directly caused the government orders which directly caused the alleged losses," U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel A. Manion wrote in a 12-page opinion. The panel said AFM's case was not distinguishable from a...

