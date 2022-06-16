5th Circ. Shoots Down Nonprofit Bid To Crack Open Title 42

By Alyssa Aquino (June 16, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday rejected a legal service provider's attempts to open up parts of the U.S.-Mexico border to asylum-seekers by narrowing an injunction order requiring the Biden administration to enforce COVID-19 border restrictions nationwide. A three-judge panel denied Innovation Law Lab's request to narrow U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhay's injunction in a one-sentence order, keeping high-profile litigation between the Biden administration and a coalition of more than two dozen Republican state attorneys general just between them. The states, which include Arizona and Texas, have been battling President Joe Biden over his efforts to unwind his predecessor's Title 42 order...

