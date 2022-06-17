Minn. Prosecutor, Sheriff Seek To Escape Tribal Policing Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 17, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Two county officials in Minnesota asked a federal judge Thursday to release them from a lawsuit filed by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over the tribe's police authority, saying the dispute involves no action they took in their personal capacities and should instead focus on their offices. The request for summary judgment from Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and County Sheriff Don Lorge comes just over a week after Minnesota's top court said the state is not obligated to defend them from allegations that they took steps to curb the tribe's policing power. In their new filing, Walsh and...

