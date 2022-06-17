Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Prosecutor, Sheriff Seek To Escape Tribal Policing Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 17, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Two county officials in Minnesota asked a federal judge Thursday to release them from a lawsuit filed by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over the tribe's police authority, saying the dispute involves no action they took in their personal capacities and should instead focus on their offices.

The request for summary judgment from Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and County Sheriff Don Lorge comes just over a week after Minnesota's top court said the state is not obligated to defend them from allegations that they took steps to curb the tribe's policing power.

In their new filing, Walsh and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!