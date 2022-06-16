Meta Says TikTok Parent Co. Has Key Docs To Fight FTC

By Bryan Koenig (June 16, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Meta asked a D.C. federal judge Thursday to help it subpoena the Chinese parent companies of TikTok and WeChat, arguing their U.S. affiliates do not have all the information the Facebook parent needs to rebut Federal Trade Commission allegations of a largely uncontested monopoly. Meta wants U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to issue letters of request under which it could seek discovery, through local courts, from TikTok parent company ByteDance Ltd. and WeChat and QQ parent company Tencent Holdings Ltd., both based in China, as well as the British Virgin Islands-registered Telegram Messenger Inc. instant messaging service. The social...

