Tesla Investor Hits Musk With Suit Over 'Toxic' Workplace

By Dave Simpson (June 16, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Tesla Inc. investor hit CEO Elon Musk and the company's board with a derivative complaint in Texas federal court Thursday that alleges a "toxic" workplace culture is exposing the business to "enormous" liability, citing several high-profile civil lawsuits filled by current and former workers. Solomon Chau said that the electric vehicle-maker's "idealistic sheen" obscures the racist and sexist abuse allegedly faced by many of its employees. "This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged, leading to legal action from government regulators and private parties alike," he said. "Tesla's toxic...

