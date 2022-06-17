McMahon Steps Back From WWE Amid Misconduct Probe

By Rachel Scharf (June 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. founder and CEO Vince McMahon has stepped down while outside lawyers investigate misconduct allegations against him and a fellow executive, the company announced Friday. WWE founder and CEO Vince McMahon, shown here in May 2012, has stepped down while outside lawyers investigate misconduct allegations against him, the company said Friday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is probing claims that McMahon paid a $3 million "hush payment" to a departing paralegal with whom he'd allegedly had an affair. According to the Journal, Simpson Thacher's investigation has...

