Red States Press 5th Circ. To Block Carbon Metric Rule

By Keith Goldberg (June 17, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Republican-led states on Thursday told the Fifth Circuit that the Biden administration is already using changes in how it estimates costs related to greenhouse gas pollution in rulemakings and that a lower court was right to block them. The administration argues that the attack on the government's effort to use the so-called social cost of greenhouse gas metrics in federal regulations is a nonstarter because the states haven't suffered any concrete harms from the metrics being applied to specific rules. The Fifth Circuit appeared to agree when it granted the government's emergency bid to override a Louisiana federal judge's injunction while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS