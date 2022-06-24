Crowell & Moring Hires Disputes Atty From Allen & Overy

By Dawood Fakhir (June 24, 2022, 5:26 PM BST) -- Crowell & Moring has hired Werner Eyskens as a partner at its Brussels office as the firm strengthens its international disputes resolution practice. Eyskens joins Crowell from Allen & Overy, where he worked for more than 28 years. He joined Crowell on June 10, the firm said. The veteran lawyer has almost 30 years of experience in handling multinational arbitrations and international commercial litigation, his new employer said on Tuesday. Kristof Roox, co-managing partner of Crowell & Moring's Brussels office, highlighted Eyskens' expertise in contractual disputes, post-merger proceedings, aviation and construction projects in international arbitration. "He is an extremely effective advocate and...

