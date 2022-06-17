Ga. Court Sends Cos.' Malpractice Claims To Conn. Arbitration

By Clarice Silber (June 17, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel has reversed a trial court's order that referred GS CleanTech Corp. and GreenShift Corp.'s legal malpractice claims against their former lawyers to arbitration in Atlanta, finding that it should take place in Hartford, Connecticut. Presiding Judge Sara Doyle wrote in an order on behalf of herself and Judges Clyde Reese and Herbert Phipps that "the trial court erred by finding that the arbitration clause in the engagement letter mandating arbitration in Atlanta governs the resolution of the client's legal malpractice claims against the firm." The case comes after the two companies sent a letter to the firm,...

