Texas Justices Block Request For UPS Driver Drug Tests

By Grace Elletson (June 17, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that a lower court erroneously allowed a mother to retrieve confidential drug test records for hundreds of UPS drivers in her negligence suit after her son was killed in a collision with a UPS driver who was under the influence of marijuana. The justices ruled that Jacintha Nicole McElduff's request was overly broad and sought irrelevant information to inform her wrongful-death suit lodged against UPS Ground Freight Inc. alleging the delivery company failed to comply with federal law and its own policies by failing to drug test drivers. But other UPS drivers had no involvement...

