What Outbound Investment Reviews Would Mean For US Cos.

By Mario Mancuso and Luci Hague (June 17, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The other shoe has fallen. A new proposed version of the National Critical Capabilities Defense Act was quietly released on June 13. The proposed legislation would establish, for the first time, an outbound investment screening mechanism overseen by a new committee on national critical capabilities that would regulate U.S. outbound investment in certain U.S. and non-U.S. companies on national security grounds. The committee would effectively operate as a reverse version of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The concept of a "reverse CFIUS" is not new. Initial iterations of CFIUS reform legislation in 2017 contained provisions that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS