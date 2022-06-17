Man Convicted Of PPP Fraud Handed 39-Month Prison Term

By Brian Dowling (June 17, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The owner of a tech startup convicted at trial for lying on federal pandemic aid loan applications has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. A jury in February convicted Elijah Majak Buoi, a 40-year-old resident of Winchester, Massachusetts, of wire fraud and making false statements when he schemed to get millions of dollars in emergency loans through the Paycheck Protection Program run by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Thursday handed Buoi a 37-month prison term for defrauding the federal aid program. Buoi was charged in June 2020 with filing for...

