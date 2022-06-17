UnitedHealth Pans 'Hyperbolic' Redo Bid In ERISA Appeal

By Patrick Hoff (June 17, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's behavioral care unit told the Ninth Circuit not to reconsider blocking lower court orders requiring it to reprocess a slew of claims for mental health and substance use disorder treatment, saying plan participants have exaggerated the ruling's impact. In a response Thursday opposing a petition for rehearing from a combined class of more than 60,000 health plan participants, United Behavioral Health said the district court committed "fundamental errors" that a three-judge panel corrected with its March decision. A rehearing would serve no purpose, UBH said, because reprocessing claims would likely provide little relief and, contrary to the combined class'...

