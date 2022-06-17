Fed. Circ. Axes Bid For Expanded Agent Orange Act Coverage

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 17, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit veterans' group lost its bid to expand a law presuming herbicide exposure for some Vietnam War vets on Friday after the Federal Circuit found little evidence tying the chemical's tactical use and storage to Guam and Johnston Island. While Military-Veterans Advocacy Inc. was able to provide some evidence showing the presence of Agent Orange chemicals in Guam and Johnston Island, a three-judge panel on the Federal Circuit agreed with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that the Agent Orange Act of 1991 only covers tactical herbicides used in warfare and only in South Vietnam, which was officially known as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS